NOVATEK and Fortum agree on renewable power supply

PAO NOVATEK announced that its joint venture Cryogas-Vysotsk signed a power purchase agreement for renewable electricity produced by the European energy company Fortum in Russia (the ‘Agreement’). The Agreement builds on the cooperation of NOVATEK and Fortum under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that the Parties signed at the Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2021.

According to the Agreement, the electricity requirements of the Company's Cryogas-Vysotsk LNG plant will be fully covered with energy produced at Russian wind farms of Fortum and its joint ventures. Purchasing the green electricity will allow NOVATEK to reduce Scope 2 carbon footprint (purchased electricity) of the LNG produced by the Vysotsk plant.

“Using green energy to power natural gas liquefaction is an effective way to reduce the LNG's carbon footprint” noted Leonid Mikhelson, Chairman of NOVATEK's Management Board. “This is an emerging area of activity for us and we are considering various ways of using wind power in our LNG projects. Buying third-party renewable energy is an economically efficient solution that helps reduce carbon emissions in the region as a whole and contribute to further development of wind farms in Russia.”