TechnipFMC awarded contract for Chevron’s Gorgon Stage 3 project

TechnipFMC has been awarded a contract for Subsea 2.0® production systems by Chevron for the Gorgon Stage 3 brownfield project.

This contract marks the introduction of the first 7-in. series of Subsea 2.0 horizontal subsea trees. In addition, TechnipFMC will deliver flexible jumpers designed to increase production rates and provide flow assurance for gas applications.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “Gorgon Stage 3 incorporates our Subsea 2.0 configure-to-order platform and our unique advanced flexible pipe technology. At TechnipFMC, we focus on commercialising innovative solutions that give our customers confidence in project execution and schedule certainty. We are proud to continue our 20-year partnership with Chevron on the Gorgon development through this latest opportunity.”