Santos signs long-term supply contract

Santos has announced the signing of a binding long-term LNG Supply and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Shizuoka Gas Co. Ltd to provide LNG from Santos’ portfolio of world class LNG assets.

The long-term SPA will supply between 0.35 and 0.4 million tpy of LNG at plateau. The contract term is 12 years, commencing in 2032 on Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) terms.

Santos Managing Director and CEO Kevin Gallagher said the contract is consistent with Santos’ strategy of maintaining robust LNG pricing and demonstrates the value of Santos’ high-quality LNG portfolio.

“This SPA builds upon Santos’ equity LNG portfolio and establishes a long-term relationship with Shizuoka, a Japanese gas utility providing natural gas within the Shizuoka region of Japan.

“The agreement underscores Santos’ commitment to providing reliable, cost competitive energy within the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, we look forward to future discussions on Santos’ carbon capture and storage, and synthetic gas opportunities,” Gallagher said.