 Skip to main content
  4. BPCL seeks LNG cargo

BPCL seeks LNG cargo

Published by
 LNG Industry,

According to the latest Reuters report, India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (BPCL) is currently seeking to purchase an LNG cargo for delivery in January.

Industry sources suggest the company hopes to arrange the delivery for 24 January. The tender for the cargo closes on 18 December and is valid until 19 December.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/16122019/bpcl-seeks-lng-cargo/

You might also like

Stena acquires 75% stake in 7 Seas LNG & Power AS

Stena AB group has acquired a 75% stake in 7 Seas LNG & Power AS, and has welcomed the company into its sphere, as part of Northern Marine Group (NMG), under its new operating name of Stena Power & LNG Solutions AS.

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

India LNG news LNG export news LNG import news

 

LNG Industry is not responsible for the content of external internet sites.