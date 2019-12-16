BPCL seeks LNG cargo
Published by
,
Will Owen Assistant Editor
LNG Industry,
Monday, 16 December 2019 09:30
According to the latest
Reuters report, India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (BPCL) is currently seeking to purchase an LNG cargo for delivery in January.
Industry sources suggest the company hopes to arrange the delivery for 24 January. The tender for the cargo closes on 18 December and is valid until 19 December.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/16122019/bpcl-seeks-lng-cargo/
