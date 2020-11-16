Total and CMA CGM complete world’s largest LNG bunkering operation at Port of Rotterdam

The CMA CGM Jacques Saadé, the world’s largest containership powered by LNG has completed its first LNG bunkering with Total’s LNG bunker vessel, Gas Agility, at the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. The 23 000 TEU containership received approximately 17 300 m3 of LNG, making it the largest LNG bunkering operation to ever take place.

The bunkering operation was performed by the Gas Agility at the Rotterdam World Gateway terminal by means of a ship-to-ship transfer, while the CMA CGM Jacques Saadé carried out cargo operations simultaneously. The supply of LNG was provided by Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions, Total’s dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities. Refuelling took approximately 24 hours to complete.

As part of this milestone operation, the carbon footprint of the LNG delivered was further reduced with the introduction of biomethane for approximately 13% of the quantity delivered, through the Guarantee of Origin (GO) certificates mechanism. The biomethane is produced in the Schipol area in the Netherlands, mainly by organic municipal waste.

“We are really proud of this landmark achievement, which is the culmination of a 3-year close collaboration between Total and CMA CGM,” said Jérôme Leprince-Ringuet, Vice President Marine Fuels at Total. “It also marks the shipping industry’s first commercial use of biomethane on this scale. Such introduction reflects Total’s ambition to get to Net Zero by 2050 and our commitment to help reduce the carbon intensity of the energy products used by our customers.”

“The success of the first LNG bunkering of our flagship in Rotterdam is the culmination of 7 years of research and development by experts from CMA CGM Group and its partners. We are very pleased to have chosen Total for the gas supply of this major industrial project” said Christine Cabau, Executive Vice President in charge of CMA CGM Group’s industrial assets. “This operation marks the structuring of a chain of excellence for LNG used as a fuel for maritime transport. It is a new step towards accelerating the energy transition in maritime transport and logistics.”