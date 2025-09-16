Federal Government green lights Ksi Lisims LNG project

Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, has issued her decision under the Impact Assessment Act (IAA), green lighting the Ksi Lisims LNG Natural Gas Liquefaction and Marine Terminal Project to move to the next stage of seeking permits and authorisations. This decision follows a substituted impact assessment conducted by the Government of British Columbia and co-operative work with the Nisga'a Nation, in line with the goal of achieving ‘one project, one review’ for assessments.

The Minister's decision focused on the project's potential adverse effects within federal jurisdiction. The assessment found likely effects of the project on some of the areas of federal jurisdiction to be significant, but only to a limited extent when mitigation measures are considered. The Minister believes these effects are justified in the public interest. Broader sustainability considerations, such as economic reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, supporting self-determination for the Nisga'a Nation, diversification of Canada's trade, and potential positive economic outcomes for regional communities, formed part of the overall context for this determination.

Moving forward, the proponents – the Nisga'a Nation, Rockies LNG Limited Partnership, and Western LNG LLC – must comply with legally binding conditions set out in the Minister's Decision Statement. These include measures to reduce adverse effects on fish and birds, safeguard Indigenous health and socio-economic conditions, and protect cultural heritage and traditional land-use. The proponent must also accommodate for potential impacts on the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Follow-up programmes will be established to verify the accuracy of the assessment, determine the effectiveness of mitigation measures, and engage with Indigenous Peoples throughout the project's lifecycle.

Canada's commitment to reducing duplication, finding efficiencies, and advancing Indigenous reconciliation remains at the forefront of major project reviews. Thanks to the impact assessment co-operation agreement between Canada and British Columbia, and incorporating the requirements set out in the Nisga'a Final Agreement (the Treaty), this project was able to benefit from a ‘one project, one review' approach. The Minister has issued a project recommendation that includes a determination regarding the potential effects of the project under the Treaty.

The federal decision on the Ksi Lisims LNG project aligns with the Government of Canada's commitment to fast-tracking nation-building infrastructure that strengthens diversified trade, advances sustainable resource development, supports Indigenous economic development, and contributes to Canada's long-term competitiveness as a reliable partner in global energy markets.

“Canadians expect strong environmental protection alongside sustainable economic growth. My decision reflects a collaborative, transparent process – led by the province, supported by federal expertise, and shaped by meaningful Indigenous leadership. We believe the project will contribute to sustainability, reconciliation, and Indigenous economic self-determination,” said Julie Dabrusin.