NOVATEK creates subsidiary for domestic LNG fuel

The Board of Directors of PAO NOVATEK resolved to create a subsidiary called NOVATEK – LNG Fuel, which will construct small scale LNG plants, facilitate LNG wholesale markets and develop a retail network for LNG as a motor fuel, as well as provide LNG as part of the autonomous gasification program in the Russian domestic market.

NOVATEK has been actively developing the production and sales of LNG as a motor fuel. In 2020, the Company launched a small scale LNG plant in Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk Region with a capacity of 40 000 tpy. Presently, the Company owns 12 LNG fuelling stations in Russia and plans to further expand the production and distribution networks for clean-burning fuels for transport.

“We are creating a dedicated subsidiary to develop the domestic LNG fuel market as part of our commercial marketing strategy,” noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK’s Chairman of the Management Board. “The use of LNG as a motor fuel can reduce carbon emissions compared to diesel or other petrol products, as well as significantly reduce harmful particles emitted into the atmosphere, which contributes to the decarbonisation of the transport industry and the protection of the environment.”