ClassNK grants AiP to TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING

Classification society ClassNK has granted an Approval in Principle (AiP) based on its Rule Part GF (regulation for ships using low-flashpoint fuels) incorporating the International Code of Safety for Ships using Gases or other Low-flashpoint Fuels (IGF Code) to TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd for their concept design of an LNG-fuelled bulker KAMSARMAX GF.

As more environmental technologies have been developed to realise a low-carbon and decarbonised society in the maritime industry, developments of LNG-fuelled ships are progressed in a variety of ship types and sizes with the expectation for the reduction of CO 2 , SOx, and NOx emissions from ships and for the fuel supply chain availability.

ClassNK has conducted its review and issued the AiP on the concept design of the KAMSARMAX GF, which has installed a dual-fuel engine using LNG as the main fuel and an IMO Type C fuel tank according to its Rule Part GF.

The main features of the system announced by TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING are as follows:

The GF in KAMSARMAX GF stands for gas fuel. This eco-ship combines the versatility of Kamsarmax with the high environmental performance of LNG fuel. Designed to use LNG as its primary fuel, it has achieved a reduction of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions by 40% or more compared to the EEDI reference line and meet the reduction rate by a large margin for EEDI Phase 3 that will take effect in 2025. In addition, sulfur oxides (SOx) and nitrogen oxides (NOx) have also been greatly reduced.