Capital Gas Ship Management takes delivery of LNG carrier

Published by
 LNG Industry,

Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. took successful delivery yesterday of the new-build LNG carrier Aristarchos, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries, South Korea. With cargo capacity of 174 000 m3, the vessel is highly efficient, propelled with XDF engines, and equipped with the latest available technologies, including an air lubrication system and increased filling limits (more than 99%).

It is the third of seven sister ships to be delivered between 2020 - 2023. The vessel has been chartered to Cheniere for a period up to 6 years.

