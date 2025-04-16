TotalEnergies and NextDecade sign SPA

TotalEnergies has signed a sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with NextDecade to buy 1.5 million tpy of LNG from the future Train 4 liquefaction unit at the Rio Grande LNG facility. The SPA, of a duration of 20 years, is subject to NextDecade taking a positive final investment decision (FID) on Train 4.

“We are pleased to sign with NextDecade a new 1.5 million tpy SPA from the future Train 4 of Rio Grande. This agreement will enable NextDecade to progress towards the FID of the project and notably to start its financing process. Once effective, the agreement will help strengthen TotalEnergies' position to serve its customers with a competitive supply, as the leading exporter of LNG from the US,” said Gregory Joffroy, Senior Vice President LNG at TotalEnergies.

“TotalEnergies has been a key contributor to the success of Rio Grande LNG Phase 1, and we are pleased to be expanding our strategic partnership with TotalEnergies with the execution of this Train 4 SPA,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s Chairman and CEO. “This SPA completes the commercial support we need for Rio Grande LNG Train 4, and we are now focused on progressing Train 4 toward a positive FID.”

TotalEnergies holds a 16.7% stake in the first phase of the Rio Grande LNG facility, which consists in three LNG trains currently under construction in southern Texas. TotalEnergies previously agreed to purchase 5.4 million tpy of the approximately 17.5 million tpy produced by the first phase, which is expected to start up in 2027. TotalEnergies also holds a 17.5% stake in NextDecade, Rio Grande’s shareholder and operator.