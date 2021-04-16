AG&P wins US$770 million in contracted projects

Atlantic Gulf & Pacific Company (AG&P) and its subsidiaries are entering the second quarter of 2021 with a record of projects totalling over US$770 million covering various landmark initiatives in the Philippines, India, the US, and elsewhere. The contracted backlog of projects includes work on behalf of five land or marine LNG terminals, a petrochemical complex, modularised oil refinery, an oil depot, a new LNG bunkering vessel, and engineering for other maritime LNG applications.

“AG&P’s Construction Business is forecast to have its best year, with contracted backlog already over US$770 million spread over three years. It is a ground-breaking year for AG&P as it participates in critical infrastructure projects particularly in Asia-Pacific, that will accelerate commercial development, create jobs, clean air, and trigger overall economic and social progress,” said Augusto Gan, Chairman, AG&P.

Earlier, AG&P was issued the Notice to Proceed (NTP) by the Philippines Department of Energy (DOE) for the development of its LNG import and regasification terminal on Batangas Bay called Philippines LNG (PLNG). PLNG will store LNG and dispatch natural gas to power plant, industrial and commercial customers and other consumers, opening up a new era of clean energy for the country and doing its part for the Philippines to compete for and win investment and jobs.

Key projects are expected to be built modularly at the company’s manufacturing facilities in Batangas, Philippines. AG&P owns and operates a 100 hectare, large-capacity, state-of-the-art, heavy fabrication and assembly yard located on Batangas Bay, with direct, open water access that allows AG&P to pre-fabricate, manufacture and assemble heavy, large, complex and dense process units and modules, pipe-racks, various pre-assembled structures for plant, building and marine applications, as well as fully commissioned, mission-ready, blast-proof e-houses and electrical and instrumentation control rooms, among others.

“AG&P is composed of experienced and multi-cultural leaders and a highly-skilled, well-trained workforce that has transformed AG&P from a world-class modular and site construction firm that mainly caters to the energy sector, into a cutting-edge, high-technology global engineering procurement and construction (EPC) company specialised in various LNG infrastructure solutions ranging from LNG bunkering, transport, storage, regasification and distribution,” said Alexander Gamboa, SVP, Business Development, AG&P Construction.