Navigator Midstream expands into natural gas infrastructure

Navigator, a Dallas-based energy infrastructure provider, has announced the expansion of its existing midstream platform with a dedicated natural gas infrastructure focus. The strategic initiative will be led by James Yardley, who joins Navigator from TC Energy. Backed by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock, Navigator’s entrance into natural gas infrastructure is a natural extension of its leading franchise in liquids infrastructure. The initiative will invest in the development of critical infrastructure assets to meet the structural natural gas demand growth across power generation and export markets.

Navigator’s focused natural gas infrastructure initiative is a response to the fundamental shift in North American energy demand growth. Beyond the rapid emergence of domestic AI-driven data centre load, the global market is in the early innings of a long-term secular growth trend as utilities and industrial consumers embrace natural gas as a base-load feedstock. This dynamic is supported by expanded pipeline infrastructure and the rapid expansion of LNG export capacity.

“This is an exciting expansion for the Navigator team, our customers, and our investors. It represents the culmination of a customer-led dialogue to bring Navigator’s capabilities to a dynamic market setup. Having observed the structural shifts in the market, it is time to get to work building the critical infrastructure needed to fuel a generational growth profile in energy feedstocks,” said Matt Vining, CEO of Navigator. “For 13 years, our team has successfully navigated the complexities of the commercial and regulatory environments to sanction, permit and safely place assets in service without delays or cost overruns. We are now applying the same playbook and disciplined approach to natural gas pipelines and the significant investment opportunity they represent.”

Navigator will deploy capital across four primary areas:

Natural gas power load growth: Supporting the critical and specialised needs of the data centre and AI sectors, alongside the increasing power requirements of traditional industrial expansion.

Utility modernisation and coal-to-gas conversions: Providing the gas supply required for the transition to cleaner, more reliable base-load generation, as well as addressing the increased need for no-notice flexibility provided by peaking power generation.

Global LNG connectivity: Linking prolific upstream supply basins and liquid trading pools to the premier liquefaction hubs along the Gulf Coast.

Collaborative midstream solutions: Leveraging deep experience in third-party interconnects and creative commercial structures to develop efficient, bespoke infrastructure for each customer.

Navigator’s new natural gas division will be led by James Yardley, Senior Vice President of Business Development. Yardley brings over 20 years of energy experience, having previously held senior commercial leadership roles at two of the country’s largest natural gas pipeline companies.

“Natural gas supply and demand fundamentals have never been stronger, and the industry faces an extraordinary investment opportunity to expand and modernise our pipeline grid,” said Yardley. “We want to deploy capital directly into the macro tailwinds that are underpinned by a combination of structural natural gas demand growth across multiple sectors and a more predictable regulatory environment. By leveraging Navigator’s lean cost structure and execution excellence, we will provide a lower-cost, faster alternative for natural gas end-users and producers to secure the transportation capacity they need for decades of growth.”