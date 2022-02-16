Environmental Assessment Certificate submitted for Cedar LNG project

The Haisla Nation-owned Cedar LNG project has reached key milestones for its pro-posed export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia. Cedar LNG is a partnership between the Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Pembina) and is strategically positioned to leverage Canada's abundant natural gas supply and provide a critical, Indigenous-partnered solution to support the global clean energy transition.

With recent advancements in the project's regulatory and engineering development, Haisla Nation Chief Councillor, Crystal Smith, is optimistic about what Cedar LNG means for the future of the region.

"The Cedar LNG project will be the largest First Nation-owned infrastructure project in Canada, creating jobs, contracting, and other economic opportunities for the Haisla Nation, the community of Kitimat, neighbouring Indigenous Nations, and the local region," says Smith. "Cedar LNG represents long-term growth for our region in a way that protects our land and environment, and we are excited to see the project move forward in its environmental assessment process with innovative technology and reduced environmental footprint."

Cedar LNG's application for an Environmental Assessment Certificate (EAC) was recently submitted to the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office, moving the project into the 180-day application review phase. This key project milestone comes following detailed studies, engineering, and meaningful engagement with Indigenous and local communities.

"The submission of our application for an EAC represents another significant step forward in exporting Canadian LNG to overseas markets, while supporting long-term prosperity for the Haisla Nation and the region," said Scott Burrows, Pembina's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "Each time we have returned to our design, whether to include community input or account for leading technology, we have made important improvements that have resulted in a superior project that respects the values of the local community and minimises environmental effects."

The Cedar LNG team looks forward to continuing to work collaboratively with Indigenous and local communities through the application review phase to address community interests and concerns, so that this critically important project can be successfully delivered.

Cedar LNG expects to make a final investment decision in 2023 following completion of the environmental assessment process. Subject to additional factors, including regulatory and other approvals, the expected in-service date for the project is in 2027.