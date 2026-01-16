RWE and Glenfarne sign 20-year supply agreement

RWE Supply & Trading and Texas LNG Brownsville LLC, part of Glenfarne Group, LLC, have signed a 20-year sales and purchase agreement for 1 million tpy of LNG. This corresponds to approximately 13 cargoes of LNG and approximately 1.4 billion m3/y of natural gas respectively.

LNG will be supplied from Texas LNG, an LNG export facility Glenfarne will construct in the Port of Brownsville, Texas. Deliveries can be shipped by RWE to locations in Europe and worldwide.

Jacob Meins, Chief Commercial Officer Origination at RWE Supply & Trading, said: “I am pleased to welcome Glenfarne as a strong partner in our LNG supply. By securing 1 million tpy of LNG for our international portfolio, this partnership not only strengthens our position globally but also supports Europe’s security of supply.”

Vlad Bluzer, Partner at Glenfarne Group, LLC and Co-President of Texas LNG, added: “We welcome RWE, one of the world’s most versatile energy companies, as an offtake partner for Texas LNG and look forward to helping them fulfill the needs of their customers with clean, competitive energy. With the completion of offtake negotiations, Glenfarne is now focusing on finalising the financing process as we advance toward a final investment decision in early 2026.”

The Texas LNG facility utilises electric drive motors for LNG production, making it one of the lowest-emitting LNG terminals globally. The agreement contains a robust framework for monitoring, reporting, and verifying greenhouse gas emissions from the well head to LNG loading, reinforcing the companies’ commitment to supply LNG cargoes that support emission reduction across the full LNG value chain.