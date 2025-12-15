 Skip to main content
MVM ONEnergy and SOCAR sign natural gas supply agreement

The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and MVM ONEnergy (MVM) have signed a new natural gas supply agreement commencing from 1 January 2026. An amount of 800 million m3 of natural gas will arrive to Hungary over two years, further reinforcing the strategic energy partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

The new gas supply agreement builds on the previous contract between SOCAR and MVM, under which the two companies have maintained a successful, reliable, and mutually beneficial cooperation in recent years. The continuation of this partnership reflects both sides’ commitment to long-term energy collaboration and regional energy security.

