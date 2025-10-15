JERA and Hawai‘i to advance energy transition

JERA Co., Inc. has signed a strategic partnering agreement (SPA) with the Office of the Governor of the State of Hawai‘i to support Hawai‘i’s decarbonisation goals and energy transition.

The SPA was signed on 6 October 2025 at JERA’s Tokyo headquarters by Governor, Josh Green, and JERA Global CEO, Yukio Kani. The agreement establishes a framework for long-term collaboration among JERA Co., Inc., its US subsidiary JERA Americas Inc., and the State of Hawai‘I, focusing on fuel diversity and developing pathways toward decarbonisation.

This partnership is designed to help realise the Hawai‘i State Energy Office’s Alternative Fuels, Repowering and Energy Transition Study, published in January 2025, which concluded in the short term that the state should accelerate its shift away from oil by using affordable and reliable alternative fuels, including natural gas.

Green said: “The State of Hawai‘i is committed to achieving a cleaner, more sustainable energy future for our people. By collaborating with JERA – Japan’s largest power producer and a recognised global leader in energy transition – we are gaining access to valuable expertise and experience that will help accelerate our decarbonisation journey while improving reliability and affordability for our residents.”

Yukio Kani, Global CEO of JERA Co., Inc., added: “JERA is honoured to partner with the State of Hawai‘i in advancing its energy transition goals. As island communities, Japan and Hawai‘i share similar challenges and opportunities in pursuing affordability, stability, and sustainability. By working together, we aim to develop practical, innovative solutions that strengthen energy resilience and reduce costs for the people of Hawai‘i.”