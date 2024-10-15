KBR awarded engineering and procurement services contract for Manatee Project

KBR has been awarded an engineering and procurement services contract by Shell for the Beachfield Manatee upgrade, the onshore portion of the Manatee gas field project.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide engineering and procurement services for Shell's Manatee project located in the East Coast Marine Area of Trinidad and Tobago. The Manatee gas field supports global energy security and natural gas production, providing gas for the country's Atlantic LNG facility.

The award follows recently completed contracts under which KBR successfully delivered the FEED as an integrated member of Shell's development team across the whole of the Manatee project.

“We are thrilled to be a key contributor to Shell's Manatee project and continue our substantial presence in the LNG market,” said Jay Ibrahim, President Sustainable Technology Solutions. “This win highlights KBR's strong energy security capabilities that support our clients' goals of providing reliable and accessible natural resources that meet the world's long-term energy needs and support energy transition.”