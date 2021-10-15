NOVATEK holds Arctic LNG Projects Shipowners Conference

PAO NOVATEK held the Company's first Arctic LNG Projects Shipowners Conference in Moscow, Russia. Top management of the world's major shipping companies, leading manufacturers of marine equipment and developers of state-of-the-art IT solutions for the marine industry took part in the Conference.

The participants paid particular attention to environment protection, promotion of green shipping, and introduction of sustainable technical solutions with the view to reducing the carbon footprint during marine operations in the Arctic. The Conference also looked into year-round navigation along the eastern route and crew training for Arctic vessels operations, including the co-operation between shipowners and Russia's dedicated Arctic navigation training centres.

“This conference offered all stakeholders in Russian Arctic shipping a unique opportunity to engage in a direct dialog on the topical issues of ship-ping in the region, including matters pertaining to organising safe year-round navigation in the eastern sector of the Northern Sea Route, as well as to obtain first-hand updates on most recent developments allowing to improve the vessels' energy efficiency and make them more environmentally friendly,” said Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK’s Chairman of the Management Board. “The created infrastructure and the accumulated unique experience in complex Arctic projects implementation, including hydrocarbons shipping, allow the Company to achieve in the near future a significant increase in its LNG production, and subsequently the shipping volumes.”