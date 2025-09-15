Bureau Veritas announces multiple AiPs at Gastech 2025

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification, awarded a range of approvals in principle (AiPs) during Gastech 2025 in Milan. These projects include LNG carriers, floating LNG units, LCO 2 transport, offshore wind substructures, and digital ship design, which reflects BV’s vital role in enabling the shipping and energy industries’ transition to a low-carbon future.

LNG and LCO 2 solutions

Following the completion of two joint development projects (JDP), BV has awarded AiPs to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for two new carrier designs, which include a 40 000 m3 LCO 2 carrier and a 200 000 m3 LNG carrier. By optimising hull performance and maximising cargo tank capacity, the new concepts deliver improved design efficiency and production advantages compared with existing 40 000 m3 LCO 2 and 200 000 m3 LNG carrier designs.

To support the growth of LNG bunkering, BV has awarded an AiP to Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for its 25 000 m3 LNG bunker vessel. Based on the MARK III containment system, it incorporates enhanced design pressure for greater operational flexibility. With growing demand for large capacity LNG bunkering, the vessel has been designed to safely and efficiently support the fuelling of next-generation LNG-powered ships.

Offshore renewables

In the renewable energy sector, BV presented an AiP to Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd (SHI) for its newly-developed floating offshore wind turbine foundation, SnapWind Float. The cost-competitive semi-submersible structure is optimised for 15 MW floating offshore wind turbines and delivers stability in harsh offshore conditions and offers a practical solution for large scale floating wind developments that minimises operational risk.

Alternative fuels

In continuing to support the development of ammonia as a next-generation marine fuel, BV awarded an AiP to Hanwha Ocean and Naftomar for a jointly developed ammonia-fuel-ready very large ammonia carrier (VLAC) design. Capable of operating on both LPG and ammonia, the concept incorporates advanced safety features for ammonia fuel supply systems, bunkering, containment, and leak detection, supporting the safe adoption of ammonia as a future marine fuel.

Digitalisation

HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, with Siemens Digital Industries Software, has received an AiP from BV for a 3D model-based design approval process. Developed under a JDP and piloted on part of a 174 000 m3 LNG carrier, the system sets a new benchmark for digital ship design by enabling approval directly on 3D models, accelerating approval cycles, reducing errors, and strengthening collaboration across design and production.

Matthieu de Tugny, Executive Vice President, Industrials and Commodities at Bureau Veritas, said: “These diverse AiPs demonstrate the breadth of innovation that is designed to accelerate the global energy transition. By working alongside leading shipyards and technology partners, Bureau Veritas is supporting the development of solutions that set new benchmarks for sustainability, efficiency and safety. Together, we are ensuring that the industry is equipped to move with confidence toward a cleaner future.”