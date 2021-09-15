GTT receives tank design order

GTT announces that it received, at the end of July, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the tank design of three new LNG carriers on behalf of an Asian shipowner.

As part of this order, GTT will provide the design and associated engineering services for the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The LNG carrier tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the 2Q24 and 3Q24.