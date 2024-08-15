Shell secures gas for QCLNG facility

Arrow Energy, an incorporated joint venture between Shell (50%) and PetroChina (50%), has announced plans to develop Phase 2 of Arrow Energy’s Surat Gas Project in Queensland, Australia.

The gas from the project will flow to the Shell-operated QCLNG LNG facility on Curtis Island, near Gladstone, to meet long-term contracts and supply domestic customers. This is part of an existing 27-year gas sales agreement between Arrow Energy and QGC. Phase 2 is expected to contribute around 22 400 boe/d of (or 130 million ft3/d) at peak production.

“Embarking on Phase 2 of the Surat Gas Project with Arrow is part of our commitment to bring more gas to market,” said Zoë Yujnovich, Shell’s Integrated Gas and Upstream Director. “QCLNG marked its 1000th cargo at the end of last year, reflecting its significance as a gas supplier for Australia and the region. This investment will enable us to sustain and grow this important, secure energy source that offers a lower emissions alternative to options like coal.”

Phase 2 will deliver volumes to be processed through QCLNG infrastructure and comprise up to 450 production wells, a field compression station, 27 km of new pipeline and road, and infrastructure upgrades.

First gas is expected in 2026.