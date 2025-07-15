ABL completes competency assessment for NLNG’s Head of Marine Operations role

ABL Group has completed the first in-country competency assessment for NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Ltd (NSML), marking a significant milestone in the company’s long-term commitment to marine operational excellence at Bonny Terminal in Nigeria.

Daniel Wood, ABL’s Director of Ports & Harbours for Europe and West Africa, and Jim Jack, Senior Consultant, led the assessment of the Head of Marine Operations position in NSML.

The evaluation is part of a broader project launched in conjunction with NSML in July 2023 to build and implement a robust marine competency framework tailored to NSML’s operational needs.

The assessment was anchored in the Head of Marine Operations Job Competency Profile (JCP), a comprehensive standard developed by ABL and aligned with internal maritime competency assessment standards. Using oral interviews and scenario-based analysis, the process tested leadership, marine safety, risk management, emergency response, and compliance with international legislation.

“This isn’t just a test of knowledge, it’s about judgement, leadership and alignment with NSML’S strategic marine goals. We were especially impressed by the candidate’s emphasis on morale, safety culture and operational integrity,” said Wood.

Ikenna Duru, who was assessed on the Head of Marine Operations role, demonstrated a practical, people-first leadership style and strong marine terminal experience.

“This process helped me reflect on the depth of responsibility the role carries,” Duru shared. “It was more than an interview, it was a deep dive into what it truly means to lead safely, efficiently, and ethically in a high-stakes marine environment.”

Dr Effiong Ekanem Attah, Manager of the Maritime Centre of Excellence & Training, concluded: “This assessment sets a benchmark for technical and leadership competence. We are pleased with the insights it provides, not only about individual readiness, but about how we can further tailor training and succession planning for our marine leaders.”