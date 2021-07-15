GTT receives order from Samsung Heavy Industries

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the tank design of three new LNG carriers on behalf of a shipowner whose name remains confidential at this stage.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will offer a cargo capacity 180 000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessels will be delivered between the second quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.