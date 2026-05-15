INPEX to acquire minority share in Browse
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
INPEX CORP. has announced that through its subsidiary, INPEX Mirai Upstream Pty Ltd, it has entered a sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with PetroChina International Investment (Australia) Pty Ltd (CNPC) to acquire CNPC’s 10.67% participating interest in the Browse joint venture, including the Browse titles covering the Brecknock, Calliance, and Torosa gas fields offshore Western Australia.
Completion of the SPA is conditional on a number of matters including regulatory and Browse joint venture participant approvals.
The development of Browse has the potential to make a significant contribution to energy security in Australia and in the Asia-Pacific region. The Browse fields, which were discovered between 1971 – 2000, contain a combined contingent resource of about 13.9 trillion ft3 of dry gas and approximately 390 million bbl of condensate.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/15052026/inpex-to-acquire-minority-share-in-browse/