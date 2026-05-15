INPEX to acquire minority share in Browse

INPEX CORP. has announced that through its subsidiary, INPEX Mirai Upstream Pty Ltd, it has entered a sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with PetroChina International Investment (Australia) Pty Ltd (CNPC) to acquire CNPC’s 10.67% participating interest in the Browse joint venture, including the Browse titles covering the Brecknock, Calliance, and Torosa gas fields offshore Western Australia.

Completion of the SPA is conditional on a number of matters including regulatory and Browse joint venture participant approvals.

The development of Browse has the potential to make a significant contribution to energy security in Australia and in the Asia-Pacific region. The Browse fields, which were discovered between 1971 – 2000, contain a combined contingent resource of about 13.9 trillion ft3 of dry gas and approximately 390 million bbl of condensate.