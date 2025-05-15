Woodside and Aramco sign collaboration agreement

Woodside Energy Ltd and Aramco have entered into a non-binding collaboration agreement to explore global opportunities, including Aramco’s potential acquisition of an equity interest in and LNG offtake from the Louisiana LNG project. Additionally, both companies are exploring opportunities for a potential collaboration in lower-carbon ammonia.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill welcomed the collaboration agreement.

“We are excited to explore new opportunities with Aramco. This collaboration aligns with Woodside’s strategic vision to build a diverse and resilient global portfolio. It leverages our growing relationship with one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, to explore new opportunities which deliver value for both parties.

“It is also another demonstration of the ongoing interest Louisiana LNG is generating among high-quality potential investors, following our recent agreement with Stonepeak to acquire a 40% interest in the project’s infrastructure holding company.”

The collaboration agreement was signed in Riyadh at the Saudi-US Investment Forum attended by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump.

Woodside announced a final investment decision to develop the three-train, 16.5 million tpy Louisiana LNG development on 29 April 2025. Woodside is targeting first LNG in 2029.