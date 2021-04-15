Jacobs to deliver Owner's Engineer services for FGEN LNG terminal

Jacobs has been appointed by FGEN LNG Corporation to deliver Owner's Engineer services for the engineering, procurement, and construction of FGEN LNG's Interim Offshore Terminal Project to be located in the First Gen Clean Energy Complex in Batangas City, Philippines.

The project involves the modification of an existing liquid fuel jetty to accommodate a FSRU, as well as LNG carriers for the receipt, storage and delivery of a reliable and competitive supply of LNG to the Philippines. The scope includes modifications to the jetty head, berthing and mooring facilities; a trestle bridge with high-pressure gas pipeline and utilities; and a jetty monitoring building and control room. As Owner's Engineer, Jacobs will undertake design review, project management and supervision of the construction of the project.

The project will play a critical role in opening LNG imports to the Philippines as it transitions to cleaner energy sources.

"Wherever you are in the world, access to a stable and reliable power supply is critical for advancing social and economic development," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Executive Vice President Patrick Hill. "Supporting a project that will help deliver a more reliable, lower carbon power supply for the people of the Philippines further demonstrates Jacobs' commitment to a more sustainable future."

The modified terminal will help meet the power demands of 4.5 million homes by supplying LNG to existing gas-fired power plants, which in 2019 were responsible for delivering 1 ,876 GWh into the Luzon grid.

"Jacobs' extensive track record of providing Owner's Engineer services across many diverse and challenging infrastructure projects and their particular experience in LNG projects were major considerations in our decision to award the Owner's Engineer role to them," said FGEN LNG Chief Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Jon Russell. "We are confident that they will provide valuable support to FGEN LNG in the execution of this project of national significance."