Pilot LNG rebrands to Navergy Infrastructure Partners

Pilot LNG LLC, a Texas-based energy infrastructure company, has announced a significant company rebrand, including a corporate name change to Navergy Infrastructure Partners LLC.

The new name reflects the leadership, innovation, and global reach that will define the company's next chapter. Navergy reflects the mission to navigate the future of clean energy with purpose and momentum. The company is establishing multiple terminal and logistics opportunities in North America and globally to meet the growing demand for cleaner energy.

Jonathan Cook, CEO of Navergy (formerly Pilot LNG), stated: "Pilot LNG has evolved – and so has our brand. As our company expands into new markets and broadens its capabilities across the energy value chain, we’re rebranding to Navergy Infrastructure Partners. Navergy better reflects our global reach, ambitions for a diversified energy portfolio, and more forward-looking approach to delivering clean fuels in new and evolving markets. While our name has changed, our experienced leadership and unwavering commitment to current projects remain the same.”

The company's Galveston LNG Bunker Port project (GLBP) continues to advance towards a final investment decision and is the first project in Navergy’s portfolio. GLBP will serve the greater Houston/Galveston marine fuels market and will be the first of its kind in the region to meet the growing need for cleaner alternatives in the maritime sector.

“Whether you are a fuel customer, partner, vendor, or community member, you can rely on Navergy’s experienced team to develop and operate safe and proven low-carbon energy solutions that deliver reliability, efficiency, and long-term value,” Cook added.

This rebrand marks a new milestone in the company’s history and sets the foundation for continued expansion in 2026 and beyond.