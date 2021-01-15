GTT secures AiP for a ULCV LNG fuel tank

GTT has obtained approval in principle (AIP) for a NO96 membrane containment system for an Ultra Large Container Vessel (ULCV) LNG fuel tank application from Bureau Veritas (BV).

GTT and BV reviewed the compatibility and safe integration of the NO96 technology as an LNG fuel tank in a container vessel hull. Over the course of the AIP study, a liquid motion assessment of the tank configuration was performed.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “We are pleased to receive this new AiP which allows GTT to offer increasingly competitive solutions that meet the requirements of the LNG market as a marine fuel. This will enable all our licensees to offer membrane solutions to this market.”

Matthieu de Tugny, President Marine & Offshore at Bureau Veritas, said: “LNG is at the heart of the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable maritime industry. It is a pleasure, once again, to be able to support GTT with our expertise – encouraging innovation and the expansion of options available for LNG fuel containment systems.”