LIQAL steps into German LNG market with new FAS partnership

LIQAL has announced a new partnership with German EPC company Flüssiggas-Anlagen GmbH (FAS).

The goal of this partnership is to facilitate the supply of turnkey, high performance LNG refuelling stations, along with the flexibility of local maintenance for station operators throughout Germany.

LIQAL and FAS are committed to supporting the transition to LNG and bio-LNG across Europe and to contributing to a greener and cleaner transport sector. The agreement, signed on 15 November, will strengthen collaboration between these European LNG players in one of the largest markets in Europe.

The market for LNG as a transport fuel is growing strongly in Germany, thanks in part to stable tax schemes and a road tax exemption for LNG-powered trucks until the end of 2023.

Based in Salzgitter in Lower Saxony, Germany, FAS provide project and permit preparations, and installation and servicing solutions for LNG filling stations. They have 40 years’ experience installing and maintaining gas service stations and have a large, established network of service staff to carry out regular maintenance.

The partnership meets LIQAL’s own objectives to expand its reach across new territories in Europe and beyond.

LIQAL’s CEO Jorg Raven explains: “By working in collaboration with local partners throughout Europe, we can contribute faster to the ultimate goal of switching from polluting diesel to cost-effective LNG and bio-LNG, to help meet Europe’s climate goal targets.”

The joint marketing and development of LNG fuelling systems in Germany is key to this new partnership. It highlights the importance of cross-border cooperation to deliver and expand the network of LNG refuelling stations for heavy road transport operators and truck drivers.

Together, LIQAL and FAS can offer turnkey projects complete with specialist maintenance and aftercare services to the German market.

FAS Director Alexander Schneider says: “The combined efforts of FAS and LIQAL will allow German gas and transportation companies to provide a full range of services at the highest technological level, in the shortest possible time. This cooperation will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the development of the German LNG refuelling station sector.”

LIQAL will have its first physical presence in the German market at the beginning of 2021, through the delivery of several LNG filling station projects that are currently in production.

As Germany scales up to respond to LNG demand and adapt to the energy transformation, both companies are looking forward to a successful and fruitful collaboration.