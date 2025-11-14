To get nation-building projects built faster, the Prime Minister launched the Major Projects Office (MPO).

In September, Canada’s new government announced the first tranche of major projects – representing CAN$60 billion in investments in nuclear power, LNG, critical minerals, and new trade corridors. It also outlined strategies – from Atlantic energy connecting wind and new transmission to carbon capture, high-speed rail, and a sovereign cloud – to drive tens of billions in further investments, while creating the conditions for a better-connected, more productive, and ambitious country.

The Prime Minister, Mark Carney, a=has announced the second tranche of projects to build the company’s economy. On their own, any one of these projects is transformational. As part of the broader national strategies to boost Canada’s competitiveness, these initiatives will make the country more prosperous and resilient for generations to come. These strategies include:

Realising Canada’s full potential as an energy superpower.

Creating new trade and economic corridors to diversify the economy.

Building leadership in critical minerals to increase the country’s independence.

Establishing data sovereignty at a scale to serve Canadians safely and securely.

Canada must start by realising its full potential as an energy superpower. It is the fourth largest natural gas producer in the world, possesses an electricity grid that is over 80% clean, and is among the world’s top producers of critical minerals that will power the clean economy of the future.

In addition to the referral of the Red Chris Mine expansion in September 2025, two further projects in this region being referred to the MPO include:

North Coast Transmission Line (NCTL), Northwest British Columbia: This project will tie the Northwest Critical Conservation Corridor together, delivering low-cost, clean electricity, and bolstered telecommunications to local communities along the West Coast. To support the early stages of the NCTL project, the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) announced a loan of CAN$139.5 million to B.C. Hydro. By twinning major transmission lines, the NCTL will enable transformative new industrial projects – including the Ksi Lisims LNG facility and critical minerals developments in the Golden Triangle – while reducing emissions by up to three million tonnes annually. This project, once operational, will create thousands of direct full-time careers, generate millions in annual public revenues, and anchor a clean-energy industrial corridor for generations to come. The proposed Yukon-B.C. Grid Connect aspect of the project will connect the Yukon’s isolated electrical grid to the Canadian grid through B.C., increasing the Yukon’s energy security and providing clean power to communities in Canada’s Northwest corridor.

Ksi Lisims LNG, Pearse Island, British Columbia: This project will transform Canada’s energy future. Led by the Nisga’a Nation, Ksi Lisims LNG will become Canada’s second-largest LNG facility and one of the world’s lowest-emission LNG operations once fully electrified, with emissions 94% below the global average. The project is expected to attract nearly CAN$30 billion in investment, create thousands of skilled careers, and strengthen Canada’s position as a global LNG exporter. The project referral also includes the 800-km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project to supply feed gas for liquefaction, and a 95-km electrical transmission line to supply electricity to the facility. By ensuring that projects like LNG Canada 2 and Ksi Lisims LNG get built, we can more than double Canada’s LNG production.

To build of the increased global demand for critical minerals, there are three new critical minerals projects also being referred to the MPO.

Finally, to ensure the country’s northern communities have the clean power and infrastructure to enable economic development, the Prime Minister is referring the Iqaluit Nukkiksautiit hydro project to the MPO. This project is a breakthrough for Arctic sovereignty and sustainability. It will become Nunavut’s first 100% Inuit-owned hydro energy project, a milestone in Indigenous leadership and clean energy innovation. By replacing Iqaluit’s reliance on 15 million l/y of imported diesel, this project will deliver affordable, reliable, and emissions-free power to the Arctic. It will build community resilience, fuel a cleaner northern economy, and create new construction and operation jobs.

“Faced with uncertainty, Canada’s new government is making bold choices to grow our economy stronger than ever before – with major investments, faster approvals, and a clear signal to workers and industry: it’s time to build. We are building sustainably, in partnership with Indigenous Peoples, and we are building Canadian, with Canadian workers, materials, and expertise. We’re taking control of our future and building Canada strong,” said Carney.

“Canada is moving from reliance to resilience. By developing our critical mineral deposits, our clean electricity production, and our LNG export capacity, we are unleashing Canada’s economic potential and securing long-term prosperity for all Canadians,” added Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy.

“We are acting decisively to build a stronger, more self-reliant Canada. By unlocking our vast natural resources, powering new industries at home and abroad with low-carbon Canadian energy, and getting major projects built faster, we are ensuring that Canadian workers and communities not only compete, but win,” commented Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

“Our government is committed to accelerating these projects at transformative speeds to build strong, sustainable, and thriving communities. Today’s announcement will unlock new jobs in British Columbia with important projects like the North Coast Transmission Line, as well as across the country, and help Canada build the strongest economy in the G7,” concluded Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada.