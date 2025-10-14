Shell invests in Nigeria offshore gas development

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Co. Ltd (SNEPCo), a subsidiary of Shell plc, and Sunlink Energies and Resources Ltd have taken a final investment decision (FID) on the HI gas project offshore Nigeria.

When completed, the project will supply 350 million standard ft3/d of gas at peak production to Nigeria LNG (NLNG; Shell interest 25.6%), which produces and exports LNG to global markets. Production is expected to begin before the end of this decade.

“Following recent investment decisions related to the Bonga deepwater development, today’s announcement demonstrates our continued commitment to Nigeria’s energy sector, with a focus on Deepwater and Integrated Gas,” said Peter Costello, Shell’s Upstream President. “This upstream project will help Shell grow our leading Integrated Gas portfolio, while supporting Nigeria’s plans to become a more significant player in the global LNG market.”

The increase in feedstock to NLNG, via the Train 7 project that aims to expand the Bonny Island terminal’s production capacity, is in line with Shell’s plans to grow its global LNG volumes by an average of 4 – 5% per year until 2030. It will also bolster NLNG’s contribution to Nigeria's national economic development goals, including jobs in construction and operations.