Eni and YPF move closer to Argentina LNG FID

The President of the Republic of Argentina, Javier Milei, has met with Eni's CEO, Claudio Descalzi, in Buenos Aires to discuss Eni's projects in the country and possible future initiatives.

Following the meeting, Eni's CEO and YPF President and CEO, Horacio Marin, signed a final technical project description (FTPD), an important step toward reaching the final investment decision (FID) for a 12 million tpy LNG phase of the integrated upstream-midstream Argentina LNG (ARGLNG) project. The project involves the production, processing, transportation, and liquefaction of gas for export through two floating gas liquefaction units (FLNG) with a capacity of 6 million tpy (equivalent to approximately 9 billion m3/y of gas) each, in addition to the valorisation and export of associated liquids.

The agreement follows the head of agreement signed by the two companies in June 2025. It leverages the expertise and technology acquired by Eni in the fast-track implementation of development projects using FLNG, as well as YPF’s experience managing the upstream operations of the unconventional Vaca Muerta field.

Eni's CEO, Claudio Descalzi, said: “Today we had the opportunity to showcase the progress of our joint projects and Eni's prospects in the Argentina to President Milei. We are proud to have been chosen for such an important project and to contribute to the development of Argentine LNG, which will represent a significant source of supply for international markets. The specific and distinctive expertise we have developed in the FLNG projects in Congo and Mozambique makes us an ideal partner for implementing this type of project.”