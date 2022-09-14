GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

GTT has announced that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tanks of two LNG carriers on behalf of a European company.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled for 1Q26 and 3Q26.