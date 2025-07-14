Monadelphous provides contracts update

Monadelphous has announced the award of new contracts in the energy sector valued at more than AUS$100 million.

The company has secured a contract with Technip Energies for the provision of multidisciplinary services associated with the hook up and commissioning of Shell’s Crux platform off the coast of Western Australia. The platform is located approximately 620 km north-east of Broome, and is around 160 km from Shell’s Prelude floating LNG facility. The Shell Crux facility forms part of the long-term backfill to Prelude. Work is expected to be completed in late 2026.

In addition, Inteforge, Monadelphous’ fabrication services business, has secured a two-year extension to its master goods agreement with Origin Energy to continue suppling wellsite equipment for Australia Pacific LNG in Queensland. Inteforge has been supplying packaged and modularised equipment to Origin En-ergy since 2015.