LNG Alliance selects Chart technology and modular solutions

LNG Alliance Pte Ltd, an integrated provider of LNG export terminal infrastructure and LNG supply, has selected Chart IPSMR® process technology and modular liquefaction solution for its Amigo LNG export facility with a capacity of 7.8 million tpy in Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico.

IPSMR process technology sets the industry standard for efficiency and performance in liquefaction and enables customers and operators to tailor their liquefaction systems to meet site-specific conditions. This flexibility allows for optimal matching of compression power with single cold box capacity, maximising operational efficiency and reducing costs.

Furthermore, LNG Alliance will leverage Chart’s mid scale modular solution that incorporates Mega Bay air-cooled heat exchangers, Tuf-Lite IV fans, process vessels, valving, brazed aluminium heat exchangers, and cold boxes. The modular solution addresses the challenge of achieving the best balance between large scale LNG facility economics and high operational efficiency.

“We are happy to partner with Chart Industries on our groundbreaking Amigo LNG project,” said Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance. “LNG Alliance is strategically optimising an LNG facility with an export capacity of 7.8 million tpy by moving to a modular mid scale solution, resulting in a smaller footprint, higher efficiency, and lower cost, therefore offering customers the most efficient and effective solution.”

“This strategic collaboration between Chart and LNG Alliance demonstrates the LNG industry's ongoing evolution, reflecting our shared commitment to innovation and optimisation,” stated Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart. “Together, we look forward to delivering superior value, performance, and efficiency to stakeholders worldwide.”