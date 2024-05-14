TechnipFMC awarded contract by Woodside Energy for Xena Phase 3 development

Save to read list Published by Jessica Casey , Editor LNG Industry , Tuesday, 14 May 2024 14:00

TechnipFMC has been awarded an integrated EPCI (iEPCITM) contract by Woodside Energy in Australia.

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, and install the subsea production system, flexible pipe, and umbilicals for the Xena Infill well (XNA03) to support ongoing production from the Pluto LNG project. The award follows an integrated FEED (iFEEDTM) study.

The project will use the company’s Subsea 2.0® production system. Xena Phase 3 will be tied back to existing subsea infrastructure previously supplied by TechnipFMC.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We are proud to be delivering a fully-integrated project from concept to execution. This project will help our long-term client meet their objectives, demonstrating the favourable impact iFEED, iEPCI, and Subsea 2.0 can have on project economics.”

The contract is the latest call-off on the framework agreement between Woodside Energy and TechnipFMC.