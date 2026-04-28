ADNOC L&S takes delivery of sixth next-generation LNG carrier

ADNOC Logistics & Services plc (ADNOC L&S) has taken delivery of its sixth 175 000 m3 newbuild LNG carrier from Jiangnan Shipyard in China. The addition of this vessel further strengthens ADNOC L&S’ role in enabling the reliable movement of energy across global markets. The vessel is part of a US$1.2 billion LNG fleet order placed in 2022, supporting the expansion and modernisation of the company’s fleet to meet global market demand with enhanced efficiency.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said: “Each new carrier strengthens our ability to reliably deliver energy and essential commodities across international routes, particularly at a time when supply chains are under pressure. We continue to expand our fleet capacity in close alignment with customer demand, seizing commercial opportunities while securing long-term earnings visibility. For our investors this translates into sustainable value creation and shareholder returns.”

A single 175 000 m3 LNG shipment contains approximately 1.1 TWh of energy, equivalent to the typical winter gas demand of around 100 000 households in Central Europe. LNG is a key component of supply resilience, supporting system balance during periods of peak demand.

ADNOC L&S has committed the majority of the additional LNG capacity under long-term contracts with third-party customers and ADNOC Group companies. Overall, some 60% of the revenue of ADNOC L&S and its AW Shipping joint venture is secured through long-term contracts. This prudent commercial strategy ensures that additional capacity translates into top-line revenue growth and an enhanced earnings profile. The expansion of the company’s shipping capacity is aligned with the group’s overall growth, supporting its downstream operations while reinforcing the UAE’s role in the global energy supply chain.

Muna Mussa, Manager of General Services at ADNOC L&S, acted as ‘godmother’ in the naming ceremony of Al Taweelah, which means ‘the long one’ in Arabic. The ceremony was held at Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai.

Equipped with advanced energy-efficient technologies, the new 175 000 m3 LNG vessels are designed to reduce methane emissions by up to 50% compared to older-generation technology. These features reinforce ADNOC L&S' commitment to operational efficiency, emissions reduction, improved cost performance, and responsible energy transport.