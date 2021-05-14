Sempra LNG becomes CAMS member

Sempra LNG recently joined the Collaboratory for Advancing Methane Science (CAMS), an industry-led research consortium formed to better characterise and understand methane emissions.

“We are excited to join this alliance of forward-looking companies that are working together to more effectively identify and reduce methane emissions across the natural gas value chain,” said Lisa Glatch, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sempra LNG. “Sempra LNG is committed to creating sustainable value not only through the safe and responsible operation of the LNG pipelines and liquefaction infrastructure we own, but also investing in innovative research to reduce emissions in other parts of the LNG supply chain.”

CAMS member organisations work together to understand how methane emissions impact all levels of the oil and gas value chain and while proactively exploring mitigation strategies. The Methane Emission Estimate Took (MEET), one of the first projects conducted by the collaborative, simulates methane emissions from production, allowing operators to evaluate effectiveness of various detection and mitigation strategies. The project leverages advances in methane-sensing technologies, data sharing, and data analytics to provide comprehensive and near-continuous monitoring.