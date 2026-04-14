NAVFAC Southeast awards contact for LNG supply to Guantanamo Bay

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a US$69.5 million firm-fixed-price contract to Excelerate Gas Marketing Ltd Partnership, a small business based in Texas, for the continued supply of LNG to Naval Station (NS) Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The contract provides for the delivery of an estimated 4 053 860 million Btu of LNG over a five-year ordering period. Deliveries will occur every 14 – 21 days to fuel the installation’s power plant.

“Securing a reliable and consistent supply of liquefied natural gas is paramount to the operational readiness and self-sufficiency of NS Guantanamo Bay,” said Mark Keels, a Civil Engineer at NAVFAC Southeast. “This contract ensures the continued, uninterrupted operation of the power plant, which is the backbone of the installation’s infrastructure.”

Due to its isolated location, NS Guantanamo Bay generates 100% of its own power and water.

In 2019, NAVFAC initiated an energy savings performance contract to modernise the installation’s energy infrastructure by replacing aging diesel generators with a state-of-the-art combined-cycle power plant fuelled by LNG. The plant provides a cleaner, more reliable, and cost-effective power source. This contract ensures continued fuel supply to that facility.

Keels said the partnership ultimately supports both the installation’s mission and its personnel.

“Having a dedicated partner to deliver this vital energy source allows the installation to sustain its strategic mission and support the service members and families who live and work at Guantanamo Bay,” he added.

Following a competitive procurement, the contract was awarded using a best-value source selection process based on technical factors and price. No funds were obligated at the time of award; funding will be issued through individual delivery orders over the five-year period.

The contract is expected to be completed by April 2031.