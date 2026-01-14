CB&I awarded contract by We Energies

CB&I has been awarded a contract by We Energies to design and build a full-containment LNG storage tank for a peak shaving facility in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, located just south of the Milwaukee metropolitan area. CB&I’s project scope includes the EPFC of one full-containment 2 billion ft3 LNG tank with in-tank pumps, topsides, and piping to grade.

“We are pleased to continue a strong working relationship with We Energies after the successful completion and operation of their Bluff Creek and Ixonia LNG tank projects,” said Brian Goedken, CB&I’s Vice President of Operations. “Oak Creek LNG is a critical infrastructure project in the growing region of south-eastern Wisconsin that will ensure supply reliability and efficiency during peak energy demand. Our team is excited to apply our engineering and construction excellence to the execution of yet another LNG storage tank in this area.”

The new LNG tank will be built at the same facility where CB&I completed North America’s first LNG peak shaving facility in 1965.