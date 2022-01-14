Titan LNG to deliver LNG for new Ro-Pax ferry

Titan LNG has secured the tender for the delivery of LNG in the Port of Marseille for Corsica Linea’s new Ro-Pax LNG-fuelled ferry, A Galeotta.

This partnership marks the significant expansion of Titan’s operations into the Mediterranean which will enhance the availability of LNG, bioLNG, and in the longer run hydrogen-derived LNG in the region. Titan will start with Truck-to-Ship operations for a period of time until the Krios vessel – a 4500 m3 LNG bunker vessel – arrives that will be able to supply the wider Mediterranean region with LNG and bioLNG as a marine fuel.

Corsica Linea’s new LNG-fuelled ferry, A Galeotta, which is currently under construction at the Visentini shipyard in Italy, marks the company as a frontrunner in the region when it comes to decarbonisation. The LNG-powered ferry is set to begin sea trials in May 2022.

Since the vessel is designed to be powered by LNG, it will be versatile and future-proof. Lower and zero carbon variations of LNG such as bioLNG and hydrogen-derived LNG can be dropped into its fuel tanks with no changes required to the infrastructure. These can even be blended with conventional LNG to reduce emissions further. GHG emissions and local emissions will be reduced immediately by using readily available LNG and bioLNG, while a safe, practical pathway to zero carbon hydrogen-derived LNG is open.

Increasing collaboration and strong partnerships are essential for the maritime industry to successfully decarbonise. Close co-operation between the Port of Marseille, Corsica Linea and Titan, as well as the expansion of Titan’s business to the Mediterranean region, highlights the trust in LNG and its derivatives as leading sustainable marine fuels. It also shows that investments in LNG infra-structure and LNG-fuelled vessels pose less risk than some alternatives fuels.

Niels den Nijs, CEO, Titan LNG, commented: “Expanding our operations to the Mediterranean region will enhance the availability of LNG and bioLNG. Expand-ing infrastructure will help consolidate LNG as a leading sustainable marine fuel across the region. As a result, we hope to see more shipowners investing in LNG and bioLNG. I am delighted to be able to announce this partnership and I look forward to further expansion of LNG in the Mediterranean region and beyond.”

Pierre Antoine Villanova, CEO, Corsica Linea said: “Having access to LNG and bioLNG infrastructure and bunkering allows us to take a significant positive step towards the decarbonisation of our fleet. When choosing LNG, the ability to act now on greenhouse gas emissions in the Mediterranean Sea stood out. We also recognised the pathway to full decarbonisation using LNG, bioLNG and hydrogen-derived LNG as a strong, clear and flexible option. Our exciting new ferry, A Galeotta, will be able to switch between LNG and bioLNG, and even blend the two, with no changes required onboard.”