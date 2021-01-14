PGNiG received its fourth LNG delivery in Klaipeda

A load of approximately 3000 m3 of LNG has arrived at the Klaipedos Nafta (KN) reloading station. Since April 2020 the Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) has been the sole user of the facility. Already more than 4000 t of LNG have been loaded into tank trucks for delivery to customers since then.

“For PGNiG, the use of the Klaipeda station is an opportunity to expand into new markets in the small-scale LNG segment. Our co-operation with Lithuanian partners is excellent. So far, we have already received four loads there, and loaded over 250 tank trucks with a total of over 4000 t of LNG,” commented Pawel Majewski, President of the PGNiG Management Board.

LNG intended for PGNiG was delivered to Klaipeda by the vessel named Kairos. The latest LNG shipment came from Norway. So far, PGNiG has received four deliveries of LNG in Klaipeda with a volume of approximately 3000 m3 each. Previous deliveries took place in June, August and November 2020.

“KN-operated Klaipeda LNG reloading station has reached a new level of utilisation since PGNiG became a user. This co-operation contributes to KN‘s goal to create value for the fast growing small scale regional LNG market. There is much of potential in the small scale LNG activities on both national and regional scale, therefore we are looking forward to increasing a volume of commercial operations in a response to market demand,” said Darius Šilenskis, CEO of KN.

Klaipedos Nafta, the operator of oil and LNG terminals, entered into a five-year strategic partnership agreement with PGNiG in November 2019.