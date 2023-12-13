EIA: New pipelines will bring significant volumes of natural gas to new LNG export terminals

More than 20 billion ft3/d of natural gas pipeline capacity is under construction, partly completed, or approved to deliver natural gas to five US LNG export terminals that are currently under construction, according to the EIA’s Natural Gas Pipeline Project Tracker. Some of the new pipeline capacity is under the jurisdiction of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and some is under the jurisdiction of the Railroad Commission of Texas. About 13.5 billion ft3/d of pipeline capacity is currently under construction, and each new LNG terminal – Plaquemines in Louisiana and Golden Pass, Port Arthur, Corpus Christi Stage III, and Rio Grande in Texas – has one or more pipelines being developed.

Southeast Texas projects

Golden Pass Pipeline

Golden Pass Pipeline, LLC, is expanding the existing 69-mile pipeline that originates northeast of Starks, Louisiana, to enable deliveries of 2.5 billion ft3/d of natural gas to the Golden Pass LNG terminal in Jefferson County, Texas. The pipeline was originally built in 2010 to transport imported natural gas to interconnected interstate pipelines and northern US markets. Golden Pass Pipeline is changing the primary flow of the pipeline to flow south and adding connections to nearby natural gas supply sources.

Louisiana Connector Project and Texas Connector Project

Port Arthur Pipeline Company plans to construct two pipelines, each with a capacity of 2 billion ft3/d, to deliver natural gas to the Port Arthur LNG export terminal in Jefferson County, Texas. When completed, the 72-mile Louisiana Connector Project will deliver natural gas through pipeline interconnections in Louisiana and Texas, and the 34-mile Texas Connector Project will extend from interconnections in Texas to the export terminal.

Louisiana projects

Gator Express Pipeline

Venture Global Gator Express is constructing two pipelines, each with approximately 2 billion ft3/d capacity, to deliver natural gas from pipeline interconnections to the Plaquemines LNG export terminal located about 20 miles south of New Orleans, Louisiana. Phase 1 of the project includes a 15-mile pipeline, and Phase 2 includes a 12-mile pipeline.

Evangeline Pass Expansion Project

Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company plans to construct this 13-mile pipeline with capacity of 1.1 billion ft3/d. The pipeline is designed to deliver natural gas to the Plaquemines LNG export terminal from a Southern Natural Gas Company interconnection in Mississippi to a new interconnection with the Gator Express Pipeline in Louisiana.

Venice Extension Project

Texas Eastern Transmission is constructing this three-mile pipeline with 1.3 billion ft3/d capacity, which will replace an existing segment of its pipeline system, to accommodate natural gas deliveries to the Plaquemines LNG export terminal.

South Texas projects

ADCC Pipeline

WhiteWater Midstream is constructing this 39-mile pipeline with capacity of 1.7 billion ft3/d. The pipeline is slated to deliver natural gas to the Corpus Christi Stage III project. This pipeline originates at the end of the Whistler Pipeline near the Agua Dulce hub in Nueces County, Texas, in the Eagle Ford production region.

Corpus Christi Stage III Pipeline

Cheniere Corpus Christi Pipeline is constructing this 21-mile pipeline with 1.5 billion ft3/d capacity. The pipeline is co-located with the existing 2.8 billion ft3/d pipeline and is slated to deliver natural gas from pipeline interconnections to the Corpus Christi Stage III project.

Rio Bravo Pipeline

Rio Bravo Pipeline Company is constructing two 138-mile pipelines with a combined capacity of 4.5 billion ft3/d to deliver natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to the Rio Grande LNG terminal in Brownsville, Texas.