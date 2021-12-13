QatarEnergy and S&T sign SPA

QatarEnergy has announced that its LNG producing affiliate, Qatar Liquified Gas Company Limited (2), entered into a long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with S&T International Natural Gas Trading Company Limited (S&T) for the supply of 1 million tpy of LNG to China over a 15-year period starting in late 2022.

Commenting on this occasion, His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy said, “We are pleased to welcome S&T into our family of long-term LNG customers and we are excited to work with them to help fulfil their long-term LNG requirements. This agreement marks further expansion of our customer base in the People’s Republic of China, which can count on Qatar as a trusted and reliable energy partner.”

His Excellency expressed his thanks to Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, the CEO of Qatargas, and the working teams from both sides for the successful conclusion of this new agreement.

LNG deliveries under the SPA will utilise Qatar’s fleet of conventional, Q-Flex and Q-Max LNG vessels allowing S&T to receive the LNG quantities primarily at the Tangshan LNG Receiving Terminal.