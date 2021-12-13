Chevron Shipping joins Sea Cargo Charter

Chevron Shipping Company has joined the Sea Cargo Charter, a benchmark initiative for responsible shipping activities, transparent greenhouse gas reporting, and improved decision making in line with UN decarbonisation targets.

The Sea Cargo Charter establishes a common baseline to quantitatively assess and disclose whether shipping activities are aligned with adopted climate goals. The Sea Cargo Charter is consistent with the policies and ambitions adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), a specialised agency of the UN responsible for regulating shipping. This includes its ambition for greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping to peak as soon as possible and to reduce shipping’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% of 2008 levels by 2050.

“The Sea Cargo Charter provides a global standard for reporting shipping emissions that advances the decarbonisation of the maritime industry. We are excited to join and partner with Sea Cargo Charter to enhance the transparency and accuracy of reporting which will promote responsible environmental performance,” said Mark Ross, President of Chevron Shipping Company.

"We are very pleased to welcome Chevron in the Sea Cargo Charter. As a large multinational corporation and an oil major, we look forward to their contribution to our shared goal. It is a real pleasure to see another industry leader joining the Charter thus committing to our objective to decarbonise shipping," said Jan Dieleman, Chair of the Sea Cargo Charter Association and president of Cargill’s Ocean Transportation business.

The development of the Sea Cargo Charter has been led by global shippers – Anglo American, Cargill Ocean Transportation, Dow, Norden, TotalEnergies, Trafigura, Euronav, Gorrissen Federspiel and Stena Bulk; with expert support provided by the Global Maritime Forum, Smart Freight Centre, University College London Energy Institute/UMAS, and Stephenson Harwood. The Sea Cargo Charter is intended to evolve over time as the IMO adjusts its policies and regulations to the changing environmental landscape.