LNG industry veteran Oscar Spieler joins Delfin Midstream

Delfin Midstream has announced that Oscar Spieler has decided to join its ranks as Executive Chairman of the Board.

Spieler has had a renowned executive career in the LNG, shipping, offshore energy, and green energy industries, including as CEO at Golar LNG, Frontline and Sea Production, and as Chairman of Quantafuel (QFUEL-ME). Spieler offers relevant expertise to Delfin, having successfully led the development and execution of the first FLNG vessel at Golar, delivering the FLNG Hilli Episeyo under budget and putting it into commercial operation.

Delfin recently announced the completion of its FEED for a new-build FLNG vessel. The FEED results, together with the overall project development activities, enable the company to execute the project for a total capital cost of approximately US$550/tpy. The company is also using its low-cost FLNG infrastructure and technology to develop additional projects in North America.

Commenting on his appointment, Spieler said: “Delfin has developed the most cost-efficient LNG export project in the continental US and combined with an FID threshold of just 2.0 to 2.5 million tpy makes Delfin unique in today’s challenging market. I am excited to join the Delfin team at this pivotal moment, as we take our next steps in bringing the project to FID. With the world transitioning to low-carbon energy over the coming decades, LNG is an undeniable part of the solution. The uniqueness of the Delfin cost structure, business model, technology and asset portfolio means we are capable of providing LNG buyers with low-carbon, low-cost solutions with significantly more commercial flexibility than land-based projects.”

Dudley Poston, CEO of Delfin, added: “We are delighted to welcome Oscar to the team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise across the LNG value chain. Over the last decade Oscar has played key roles in the development of some of the most important innovations in the LNG industry: FLNG, merchant LNG shipping, FSRUs, and small scale LNG. Most importantly, he has demonstrated his success in ensuring the financing, commercialisation, operations, execution, and viability of each venture. Oscar’s experience and leadership will be invaluable as Delfin moves from the development phase to commercial operations.”