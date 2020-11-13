Avenir LNG delivers LNG bunkering and supply vessel to Future Horizon

Avenir LNG Limited has announced that its subsidiary Avenir (L) Pte. Ltd. has delivered its first dual purpose LNG bunkering and supply vessel (LBV), Avenir Advantage, to Future Horizon (L) Pte Ltd (a joint venture company between MISC Berhad and Avenir LNG Limited).

With the delivery of the Avenir Advantage, Future Horizon is the first dedicated LBV commercial operator in South East Asia.

PETRONAS LNG Sdn. Bhd. has chartered the Avenir Advantage from Future Horizon for a period of three years. Following its maiden voyage from China, the Avenir Advantage has successfully completed the commissioning of the LNG re-loading equipment on the FSU Tenaga Satu and the first LNG bunkering of the SIEM Aristotle. Avenir Advantage will supply the regions LNG-fuelled vessels and small scale LNG projects.

Milorad Doljanin, CEO Avenir LNG Limited, commented: “We are very proud to deliver the first dedicated LNG bunker vessel in South East Asia. With the backing of Petronas’ LNG supply infrastructure, LNG is undeniably a reliable and cost-effective solution to meeting the sulphur cap regulations set by the International Maritime Organization in 2020. We look forward to working with partners like Petronas to ensure LNG is available as a bunker fuel along all key transport corridors.”

“Further to the provision of LNG as a bunker fuel, the delivery of the Avenir Advantage means that Petronas now has the infrastructure in place to support the rapid deployment of small scale supply chains and we are proud to be working with Petronas as envisaged under our previously announced arrangements.”