Gasunie takes new step in development of LNG terminal in Germany

German LNG, a subsidiary of Gasunie, has taken a new step in the development of the LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel, Hamburg, Germany. The company CS Gas North S.A. will build the terminal. As initial customers, contracts have been signed with ConocoPhillips, INEOS, and RWE Supply & Trading. In addition, the licensing proceduce has now started.

The terminal is expected to be operational in 2026 and will have a throughput capacity of at least 8 billion m3/y of natural gas with a possible expansion to at least 10 billion m3/y. Gasunie, as operator, will operate the terminal after completion of construction work.

Important step

Dr Michael Kleemiß, Managing Director of German LNG, said: “We are pleased to announce these critical steps for the development of the import terminal in Brunsbüttel, an important strategic project for Germany and the region. German LNG is grateful for the excellent co-operation and support of its shareholders, foundation customers, and EPC contractor in achieving these important milestones.”

LNG expansion

The construction of this LNG terminal will help reduce dependence on gas from Russia. In addition to this terminal, Gasunie has built a new floating LNG (FLNG) terminal in Eemshaven, the Netherlands, and optimised the existing capacity of the Gate terminal on the Maasvlakte in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, allowing more LNG to be realised. It is planned to eventually make the LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel ready for hydrogen production, thus becoming a hydrogen supply centre for northern Germany.