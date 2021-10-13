Subscription window for truck loading at Dunkerque LNG terminal

Dunkerque LNG will launch a subscription window for its available truck loading slots as of 2022. A binding phase will open on 20 October 2021 at noon and close on 3 November 2021 at 18:00.

The available truck loading capacity amounts to 2000 slots per year and this subscription window provides an ideal opportunity to book capacity in a growing market.

The increasing demand for cleaner energy in maritime and road transport as well as in the industrial sector has brought LNG to the forefront as an attractive alternative due to its low emission profile.

Companies interested in participating to this subscription window are invited to contact the sales team.