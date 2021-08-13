HAM Group inaugurates fixed CNG-LNG service station

HAM Group installed in the first months of 2019 a mobile LNG service station in Riba-roja de Túria, Spain, which a few months later also allowed for the refuelling of compressed natural gas. Now, HAM Group has inaugurated its fixed service station, expanding the number of dispensers, which will allow its customers to refuel by reduc-ing waiting times.

The service station has been built at the same point where the mobile unit was, at the Poyo de Reva Industrial Estate, Avenida dels Fusters 42, Riba-roja de Túria, Loriguilla, Valencia, Spain, next to the A-3, also known as Highway of the East or Highway of Valencia, a natural union between Madrid and the Mediterranean coast of the Valencian Community.

The new fixed service station has a deposit of 90m3, with two innovative refuelling points, designed and built by the R&D team of HAM Criogénica, each incorporating two LNG hoses for trucks and heavy vehicles, a CNG hose for cars, light vehicles, and trucks, and one payment terminal.

The HAM Riba-roja is open 24 hours, throughout the year, with access for all clients, who can make payments with any debit or credit card or with the HAM card for professionals, in the case of companies or freelancers.

The new CNG-LNG fixed gas station is remotely monitored, continuously registering different parameters, which guarantee its perfect operation and allows the rapid resolution of any incident.

HAM offers its customers a wide network of LNG-CNG service stations, made up of more than 80 refuelling points, located on the main routes in Spain and the rest of Europe.

The company states that it continues working and innovating, in direct contact with its customers, expanding its network of CNG-LNG gas stations, always taking respect for the environment as a starting point.